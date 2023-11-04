Matthew McConaughey Gives Electric Speech, Fires Up Texas On Big Noon Kickoff

Videos by OutKick

Matthew McConaughey is FIRED UP ahead of the Texas/Kansas State game.

The seventh-ranked Longhorns will battle the 23rd-ranked Wildcats at noon EST on Fox, and Texas knows its margin for error is essentially gone after losing to Oklahoma.

Another loss will knock Steve Sarkisian’s team out of playoff contention. To make matters worse, Quinn Ewers is still out. Sark’s squad can use all the help it can get.

Enter Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey fires up Texas on Big Noon Kickoff. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey fires up Texas.

The Texas superfan lives and breathes Longhorns athletics, and he understands the stakes going into kickoff against Kansas State. He uncorked a speech fit for the stage during appearance on Big Noon Kickoff.

“Men…We understand where we’re at in the season, alright. This is the one team that we got to go, that is in our backyard today, Kansas State. We know they’re damn good. Go be your best today. Every single one of you, see how well you can do your job. Trust the process. Coach Sark has the process. The order will be there. Can you bring some badass urgencies? From the kickoff, let them know, you came to the wrong backyard today. Go on back to Kansas,” a fired up “True Detective” star said with passion oozing out of him.

Watch his speech below, and get ready to run through a wall, whether you’re a Texas fan or not.

"Let them know, 'you came to the wrong backyard today, go on back to Kansas.'" 🤘😤 @BNKonFOX @McConaughey gives @TexasFootball a pregame speech ahead of their matchup vs Kansas State ⬇️pic.twitter.com/nJpRvwaJq3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

McConaughey loves Texas.

There’s no question Matthew McConaughey is a superfan. I think he’d honestly give up a year of working in Hollywood and millions of dollars if it meant Texas would win a national title.

That’s how much he loves the Longhorns. The passion runs deep and it runs HEATED. The program didn’t name him the minister of culture for no reason at all.

In a world that lacks pretty much any authenticity, McConaughey wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to Texas football, and that’s why fans love him. The world needs more of his energy and enthusiasm, not less.

Now, will Matthew McConaughey’s speech inspire Texas to earn a huge win with Quinn Ewers out? Fans will soon find out, but there’s no doubt Matthew McConaughey speeches never get old. Send me your thoughts on McConaughey and Texas at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.