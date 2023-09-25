Matt Ryan Makes It Clear That He Has No Interest In Joining The Jets

Videos by OutKick

Over the weekend Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Matt Ryan had reached out to the New York Jets to gauge interest in the franchise’s potential desire to sign him in light of Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury and Zach Wilson’s struggles. While Ryan did explain that his camp reached out to the Jets, he also made it abundantly clear he’s not heading to New York.

Ryan, who played 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, is working for CBS this year. During one of the Monday morning shows on the network, Ryan was asked point-blank if he had any interest in talking with the Jets.

“No, not on my end,” Ryan said. “But, to clear it up, my agent is one of the best at what he does — Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t looking into certain situations.

“But he and I talked and I’ve got no interest in doing that right now.”

“I got no interest in doing that right now.” Our very own @m_ryan02 sets the record straight on his interest in being the next QB of the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/wtuOIn7rqY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

Ryan is 38-years-old and may have enough left in the tank to help a team make a playoff push, but he’s certainly not trying to jump into a similar situation he found himself in with the Colts last season.

Prior to the start of this season, Ryan described his time in Indianapolis as “a sh-t show.”

“I mean, it was a s–t show, you know, it was a s–t show of 18 months basically is the best way to describe it,” Ryan told The Athletic. “It was one of those things, you know, I felt like I was going into it in a position where I’d probably seen it all in 14 years and then realize, ‘No you have not, you have not seen it all,’” he continued.

Most NFL fans would call the situation in New York a ‘sh-t show’ as well at the moment as the Jets sit at 1-2 on the year and trending in the wrong direction in a hurry.