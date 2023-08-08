Matt Ryan Describes His One Season With Indianapolis Colts As ‘A Sh-t Show’

Videos by OutKick

Matt Ryan spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts, and it sounds like it was one too many.

The former league MVP has yet to officially announce his retirement following the Colts’ 4-12-1 campaign last season, but with a new NFL season fast approaching, Ryan is taking a bit of time to reflect on what will likely go down as his final year on the gridiron.

Two words stand out from his reflection: sh-t show.

“I mean, it was a s–t show, you know, it was a s–t show of 18 months basically is the best way to describe it,” Ryan told The Athletic. “But I think everybody in our family handled it well and came out of it stronger and in a really good spot.”

Matt Ryan didn’t exactly love his final season with the Colts. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

That’s a reasonable take from Ryan after he was benched last year while also having to endure a head coaching change that was an unmitigated disaster from top to bottom.

“It was one of those things, you know, I felt like I was going into it in a position where I’d probably seen it all in 14 years and then realize, ‘No you have not, you have not seen it all,’” Ryan said.

Ryan played in just 12 games for the Colts in his final season, the lowest game total of his 15-year career. While he did manage complete 67% of his passes, he threw for a career-low 14 touchdowns to go along with 13 interceptions.

Nothing about the Colts’ experience seemed to be enjoyable last season, and that goes for the man who was under center for the team for 12 games.