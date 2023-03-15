Colts Release QB Matt Ryan After Dysfunctional Season

Videos by OutKick

After a rather hopeless season with the Indianapolis Colts, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is hitting free agency.

On Tuesday, the Colts released the 37-year-old QB and former NFL MVP.

Ryan is collateral damage from an all-around disastrous season for the Colts, tanked by mid-season coaching decisions and a lack of health from their stars.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor missed several games due to an ankle injury and defensive star Darius Shaquille Leonard was an afterthought by the season’s end after playing in only three games.

It was a big prove-it year for Ryan after getting traded by his longtime Falcons team. Ryan threw a career-low 14 touchdowns and was benched behind guys like Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles.

At one point, Jim Irsay compared the Colts QB to legend Peyton Manning. Days later, the team benched Ryan in favor of Ehlinger.

A highly questionable mid-season coaching change from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday threw the injured units into greater shambles.

It was unfortunate for Ryan to get caught in the crosshairs of a dysfunctional year for Indy, but also a potential sign to consider his next move wisely at 37.

The Colts finished the 2022-23 season 4-12-1.

