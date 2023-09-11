Matt Rhule Fires Back At Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders: ‘I Know Who I Am’

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule versus Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is the rivalry we all didn’t know we needed.

Wild way to start the 2023 college football season, but here we go. In one corner, you have 48-year-old Matt Rhule. In the other, 21-year-old Shedeur Sanders, the current Heisman frontrunner and son of Deion Sanders.

Ding, ding, ding!

The latest shot came from Rhule, the first-year Nebraska coach, who fired back at Sanders Monday over his postgame comments.

For those who missed it, Colorado beat Nebraska like a drum. After the game, Sanders claimed claimed Rhule disrespected the Buffs logo prior to kickoff.

He called it “extremely personal” when he saw Rhule and the Nebraska boys standing on the logo, and made it a point to break up the pregame party.

Rhule said Monday it wasn’t a party. Just a prayer circle.

"I'm coaching this team with class & I'm not changing…I've never disrespected an opponent a day in my life & I never will." #Huskers head coach Matt Rhule's response to CU QB Shedeur Sanders' accusation that NU was being disrespectful by standing on Buffs' logo in pregame. pic.twitter.com/KI2uuc4UQ4 — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 11, 2023

Matt Rhule vs. Shedeur Sanders, who ya got?

Wild twists and turn there from Coach Rhule, but one thing was clear: he doesn’t like his character questioned.

And if that means he’s gonna take an elbow to the face from some drunk team mom, than so be it!

“No one’s gonna tell me who I am … I’m coaching this team with class. I know exactly who I am. I’ve never disrespected an opponent a day in my life and I never will.”

Fiery stuff here from Matt Rhule. I love it.

By the way, I’ve never understood why players get so riled up over this stuff. OK, they’re standing on your logo. So? Who the hell cares?

Did you grow that grass? Mow it? Care for it? Is your childhood dog buried under it or something? I don’t get it.

To each his own, though. Whatever gets the boys fired up, I guess.

PS: would LOVE to know Shedeur Sanders’ response when he came over all pissed off and Matt Rhule asked him if he wanted to pray.

Need that audio.