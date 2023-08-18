Matt Harvey Reportedly Dumped By Model Girlfriend Monika Clarke

Videos by OutKick

Matt Harvey’s romance with Australian model and Zero Bond executive, Monika Clarke, has already come to an end. According to reports, she recently dumped the former MLB pitcher after just a few months of dating.

The relationship, which got started in the Spring, ran its course because he reportedly had become obsessed with his new job and was putting in too many hours in the office.

I know what you’re thinking, that doesn’t sound like the same Matt Harvey would played in the Major Leagues.

Monika Clarke arrives for the ‘Voodoo Magic’ photo call in Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Mason/WireImage)

Harvey has been working as a managing director in Newmark’s Capital Markets Strategies division since calling it a career on the diamond. It was this second career that got in the way of love with a model.

“It just didn’t make sense overall,” a source told Page Six. “He just became obsessed with his new job.”

That’s right, Clarke’s name is added to a list of models that have dated the former Mets star. A list that already includes names like Adriana Lima, Devon Windsor, and Anne V.

Harvey choosing to focus on his career after baseball instead of his model girlfriend gets added to a list as well. The list of questionable decisions he’s made over the last several years.

Life after baseball, if you’re not already tied down or looking for the one to settle down with, is supposed to be spent hanging out with models bouncing from party to party. You’re young, you’re rich, and you have no place you have to be unless you want to be there.

We Haven’t Heard The Last Of Matt Harvey

Harvey is 34 and made almost $32 million during his playing days. What is he doing spending long hours in the office obsessing over whatever goes down in the capital markets strategies division?

If what the source says here is true about Harvey becoming obsessed with his new job, and that’s kind of hard to believe given his past, then it’s all on him.

Again, the long hours and hard work should have taken place during his playing days. When you retire it’s time to relax and have some fun.

I don’t want to speculate too much as to what was actually going on, but it’s really hard to believe Harvey was chained to his desk burning the candle at both ends.