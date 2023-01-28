Matt Barnes Is Being Sued After Spitting On Fiancée’s Ex Husband

Videos by OutKick

Former Golden State Warriors Champion Matt Barnes is being sued by his wife’s ex-husband, David Patterson Jr., after the star player allegedly spit on him.

The altercation occurred last weekend in San Francisco when the 49ers were playing the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round Playoffs.

Barnes and the ex began yelling at each other at the Levi’s Stadium corridor. At one point, you see Barnes run up to Patterson and spit towards his face.

The incident was captured on bystander’s cell phones.

Matt Barnes got into it w his fiance's ex outside the 49ers game Sunday. Matt spits on him.

Matt says guys been harassing him. MB filed for restraining order Tues. Ex "hunted me down & aggressively confronted me". Matt also says the ex once threatened to shoot him w his "Glock" pic.twitter.com/Q7UgEhlP9V — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) January 25, 2023

David Patterson Jr., who is the ex of Barnes’ current fiancée, is now suing the former Warrior claiming that Barnes caused him injury and emotional distress.

According to TMZ, Patterson is seeking damages for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

After the incident, Barnes was granted a temporary restraining order against Patterson.

In the filing, Barnes claimed that Patterson “hunted him down and aggressively confronted” him. He also claimed that Patterson repeatedly screamed “Matt Barnes,” which brought a crowd. He added that he was “forced to push [Patterson]” off of him and admitted to spitting “in his direction in disgust.” In the restraining order, Barnes claimed that Patterson had previously threatened to shoot him.

Meanwhile Patterson claimed that Barnes’ attack on him was unprovoked, thus him filing the lawsuit.

A couple years ago Barnes drove hours to confront New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher who was with Barnes’ estranged wife. Barnes allegedly texted a friend afterwards and said he beat up Fisher. He also spit in his estranged wife’s face and was arrested for domestic violence in 2010.

Both Barnes and Patterson are set to appear in a court hearing on February 16th.