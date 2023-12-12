Matt Araiza Accuser Reportedly Drops Civil Suit Against Former NFL Punter, Does This Mean Return To Football?

Videos by OutKick

The saga surrounding former NFL and San Diego State punter Matt Araiza appears to be over. The woman who accused him of sexual assault during a party in 2021 reportedly dropped her civil case against him.

According to Yahoo Sports, the accuser dropped the case with no monetary payout from Araiza. Additionally, Araiza reportedly won’t pursue defamation against the woman. However, he can still sue the woman’s attorney.

Araiza is making no monetary payment. He reserves the right to sue the woman’s attorney, but will drop his own defamation suit against the woman. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 12, 2023

That Ariaza isn’t planning to pursue charges against the woman makes sense. For one, he probably wants that part of the situation to be over with. The allegations stem from a party that happened over two years ago.

From a legal and financial perspective, suing the woman doesn’t make much sense since she probably doesn’t have a lot of money.

However, retaining the right to sue her attorney makes much more sense. Araiza spoke to OutKick’s Tomi Lahren in May and intimated that he planned to pursue that option.

He later told Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel that was his ultimate goal.

“I’ve already hired an attorney for it, and things have already been drafted,” Araiza said in June. “I will never waive my right to sue him. That’s coming.”

Buffalo Bills cut Matt Araiza in 2022 following sexual assault allegations

Araiza was with the Buffalo Bills when the allegations surfaced. He earned the nickname “Punt God” for his performance during the 2022 preseason.

However, the team cut him when the allegations became public.

“It was a shock to me, growing up my whole life wanting to be a pro athlete, the thought is if I’m good enough I’ll be able to have that career and play at that level, but that wasn’t the case,” Araiza told Lahren. “I was cut because of these allegations.”

Since then, Araiza received only one tryout from an NFL team. That came prior to this season with the New York Jets. But, the team did not sign him.

Now that the legal battle appears to be over, will an NFL team sign him?

Only time will tell, but Araiza clearly deserves another opportunity to pursue his dream of playing professional football.