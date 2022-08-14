‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza Boots 82-Yard Kick in Buffalo Bills Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills are among the preseason Super Bowl favorites, in large part due to starting quarterback Josh Allen and an impressive defense.

But it’s not just the offense and defense making an impression in the early preseason.

Matt Araiza, also known as the “Punt God” for his prolific work on special teams, launched an 82-yard punt during the last few minutes of the second quarter in Saturday’s Colts-Bills game in Buffalo:

Araiza was so highly regarded coming out of San Diego State that he left school early to enter the draft.

While kickers and punters aren’t often drafted, the Bills thought enough of his potential to use a sixth round pick on him.

He was the Ray Guy Award winner in 2021, averaging an incredible 51.2 yards per punt during the season.

Based on the early returns, it doesn’t seem like the team will regret their choice.