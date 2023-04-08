Lack Of Round 3 Masters Coverage Is Angering The Internet, As It Always Does

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-10) teed off just after 1 p.m. to start their third round at The Masters as the two leaders (by a mile), but nobody can really watch them play.

And fans are thrilled!

Thanks to Mother Nature, it’s an absolute scramble out at Augusta this afternoon as everyone is working to get their round in in a timely manner. Because of that, our two leaders — Koepka and Rahm — teed off at 1 p.m. — hours before CBS’ TV coverage was set to begin.

So, until CBS starts its coverage at 3 p.m., fans around the country are pretty much reliant on refreshing Twitter Dot Com and following the Masters Leaderboard to follow Rahm and Koepka.

Of course, you can always use the handy-dandy Masters app if you know what you’re doing. It ain’t bad, either!

Of course, not everyone has the app — or has enough storage on their phone to download it (cough cough). So, until CBS breaks in around 3 p.m., people resort to being pissed off.

Sort of like the Super Bowl not being shown on national TV until the second quarter. Not great!

Whoever decided that the final group wouldn't be a featured group for Masters coverage needs to be fired immediately!! — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 8, 2023

It is Saturday at the 2023 Masters.



Leaders teed off just after 1PM ET, and the every player is now on the course.



I will never understand why network TV coverage does not begin until 3PM ET. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 8, 2023

I will never understand why CBS doesn’t have all day coverage of the masters on Saturday and Sunday. — Derek Benson (@dbenson55) April 8, 2023

So we can’t see the leaders tee off on Saturday of The Masters?? What a joke golf TV coverage is. #themasters — Andrew Sarre (@A_sarre97) April 8, 2023

What Augusta says, goes

So, yes … people are angry at the networks. And that’s fine — I welcome that being in the #content game.

But, it’s not all their fault. For starters, they can’t control the weather. We all wish they could, but they can’t.

They also can’t control the folks over at Augusta, and they’re a bit quirky. Don’t know if you’ve heard.

The iconic club is well-known for it’s strict rules, ranging from no phones on the course to no backwards hats to … TV coverage. It’s all about the exclusivity at Augusta, you know.

Essentially, Augusta National controls the TV times, and what they say, goes. It’s a tale as old as time.

Every year, Masters TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 p.m., and every year people go nuts over it. I get it, too. Pisses me off, too.

Add in the fact that we have an awesome final pairing with Brooks Koepka (LIV!) and Jon Rahm (not LIV!) — and both are firing on all cylinders right now (or so they say, I can’t really watch) — and it’s not a great start to our Moving Day Afternoon at Augusta.

Makes for great scrolling on Twitter, though!

the masters has the worst TV coverage of the whole golf season (and please don't tell me if i hack the matrix or pay $4.20 per minute i can watch any player i want to watch) — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) April 8, 2023

Where can we watch other than Masters App this morning ?Why cant CBS start TV coverage sooner🤷🏻‍♀️ — Benji Davis (@cplusd) April 8, 2023

Is this the shittiest coverage of all time? #masters ⛳️ — chilvio dante (@OD_Fudgebone) April 8, 2023