Lack Of Round 3 Masters Coverage Is Angering The Internet, As It Always Does

Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-10) teed off just after 1 p.m. to start their third round at The Masters as the two leaders (by a mile), but nobody can really watch them play.
And fans are thrilled!
Thanks to Mother Nature, it’s an absolute scramble out at Augusta this afternoon as everyone is working to get their round in in a timely manner. Because of that, our two leaders — Koepka and Rahm — teed off at 1 p.m. — hours before CBS’ TV coverage was set to begin.
So, until CBS starts its coverage at 3 p.m., fans around the country are pretty much reliant on refreshing Twitter Dot Com and following the Masters Leaderboard to follow Rahm and Koepka.
Of course, you can always use the handy-dandy Masters app if you know what you’re doing. It ain’t bad, either!
Of course, not everyone has the app — or has enough storage on their phone to download it (cough cough). So, until CBS breaks in around 3 p.m., people resort to being pissed off.
Sort of like the Super Bowl not being shown on national TV until the second quarter. Not great!
What Augusta says, goes
So, yes … people are angry at the networks. And that’s fine — I welcome that being in the #content game.
But, it’s not all their fault. For starters, they can’t control the weather. We all wish they could, but they can’t.
They also can’t control the folks over at Augusta, and they’re a bit quirky. Don’t know if you’ve heard.
The iconic club is well-known for it’s strict rules, ranging from no phones on the course to no backwards hats to … TV coverage. It’s all about the exclusivity at Augusta, you know.
Essentially, Augusta National controls the TV times, and what they say, goes. It’s a tale as old as time.
Every year, Masters TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 p.m., and every year people go nuts over it. I get it, too. Pisses me off, too.
Add in the fact that we have an awesome final pairing with Brooks Koepka (LIV!) and Jon Rahm (not LIV!) — and both are firing on all cylinders right now (or so they say, I can’t really watch) — and it’s not a great start to our Moving Day Afternoon at Augusta.
Makes for great scrolling on Twitter, though!
For those you don’t know the Masters had been on Paramount + starting in the morning everyday
Yep. That works fine for me …. also masters.com.
