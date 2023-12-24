Mason Rudolph Used Postgame To Praise Jesus Christ After Steelers Win

Videos by OutKick

It’s almost Jesus’ birthday, so Mason Rudolph was sure to give him a shoutout after his big win on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback used a commanding victory over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals as an opportunity to thank his Lord and Savior.

“I want to say I’m so thankful to my creator, Jesus Christ, for giving me the opportunity to play this game, carrying me through the dark times, and getting me back here for this special moment,” Rudolph said.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith echoed Rudolph’s statements in the post-game interview.

“All glory to God for the victory,” Highsmith said. “He’s good, man. All glory to Him.”

Whether Jesus helped or not, the Steelers dominated every aspect of Saturday’s game. And in classic Christmas fashion, it was Rudolph leading the way.

Filling in for an injured Kenny Pickett and a benched Mitchell Trubisky, the 28-year-old started his first game since 2021.

On the way to a 34-11 victory at home, Rudolph completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

He threw both touchdowns — to the tune of 66 yards and 86 yards — to George Pickens. He also had a 44-yard completion to Pickens. So in one game, Rudolph delivered three of team’s four longest passes of the season.

“He was Mason,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “…He’s got a belief in himself. He’s aggressive in his play style, and I thought he did a really good job not displaying a lot of rust for a guy who hadn’t played obviously a lot.”

But Mason Rudolph wasn’t taking any of the credit. Instead, he handed it all to the Big Guy.

“Just so thankful to God for throwing me a bone and giving me an opportunity to play,” he said. “And I got my family here and celebrating Christmas, so it’ll be a fun time.”

All the main characters were there: We had Rudolph! We had Jesus! On Christmas weekend, you couldn’t have scripted it any better.

Well, unless you’re a Bengals fan.

