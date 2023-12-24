Mike Tomlin Isn’t Going Anywhere And Steelers Victory Over The Bengals Shows Why

Videos by OutKick

Call this one the Mike Tomlin game.

Some pundits will call Saturday’s Pittsburgh Steelers victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the George Pickens game because the young wide receiver had a career afternoon. Other pundits will anoint this the Mason Rudolph game because the backup quarterback came off the bench and helped the Steelers end a three-game losing skid.

Yeah, um, pundits are often wrong. And dumb.

Whispers Tomlin Should Go Have Grown Too Loud

We know this because some of them the past month have given volume to whispers Tomlin might be coaching his final season in Pittsburgh. Or should be. He’s been the Steelers’ coach 17 seasons and never felt the sting of finishing under .500.

But maybe after this year, the pundits suggested, it was time for a change. For everyone’s sake.

But nope. That’s not happening.

And anyone who doubts that wasn’t paying attention on Saturday.

It began before the game when Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who played for the Steelers and knows the Rooney ownership family well, used his platform on the NBC Football Night In America platform to dismiss the idea Tomlin is on the hot seat.

“I played there, I coached there,” Dungy said on the pregame show. “I know how the Rooneys think, OK? They’ve had three coaches in 45 years. They’ve never fired a coach in that time.They support their coaches.

“They’re going to support Mike Tomlin. Here’s what Mr. Rooney would think right now: ‘Who do I want to coach my team next year? Oh, I could go out and get somebody. Maybe I could go get somebody who’s 51 years old, who’s taken 10 teams to the playoffs, who’s taken two teams to the Super Bowl. He knows my team, he knows my city

“Oh, that’s who I have already. I think I’ll stay with him.’ That’s what’s going to happen.”

Steelers End Rough Week With Great Win

The reason there has been a question what was going to happen is the Steelers had lost four of their last five games to fall out of first place in the AFC North and out of a certain playoff seeding.

This game changes that narrative. All of it.

“It’s an exciting win,” Tomlin said afterward. “I appreciate the effort and focus of the group. It was a total team effort in all three phases. Made the necessary plays. Splash plays. Played together and hard. Happy for the guys in the locker room. We’re going to have a Merry Christmas.”

The last week, everyone would admit, was anything but merry. It was a difficult one for Tomlin and the Steelers.

Only last week the coach called his club “a poor team” after a disappointing game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mason Rudolph Decision Pays Off For Tomlin

That disappointment, particularly on offense, led Tomlin to bench Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky started the past two games while starter Kenny Pickett nursed an ankle injury. And in that time, Trubisky threw 3 interceptions, which has him looking like this is his final season in Pittsburgh.

The benching worked.

Tomlin called on Mason Rudolph to guide his sleigh tonight start his first game since 2021. And the switch worked to perfection.

Rudolph threw two touchdowns of 66 yards and 86 yards to Pickens and also had a 44-yard completion to Pickens. So in one game, Rudolph delivered three of team’s four longest passes of the season.

“He was Mason,” Tomlin said. “…He’s got a belief in himself. He’s aggressive in his play style and I thought he did a really good job not displaying a lot of rust for a guy who hadn’t played obviously a lot.”

George Pickens Has Great Night For Steelers

That was not the extent of the performance Pickens put before the eyes of the national television audience: He caught four passes for 195 yards including those two long TD catches and that itself spoke to Tomlin’s work.

Last week, you see, Pickens came under withering criticism for a moment in the Indianapolis game in which he clearly checked out and declined to block for teammate Jaylen Warren as the running back was trying to score a touchdown.

“I would have blocked for him,” Warren said during the week.

Pickens told reporters he didn’t block because he didn’t want to get injured. And he also told them they had no right to criticize him because they had never played in the NFL.

Tomlin Showed Temperance With Pickens

That forced Tomlin to call an emergency press conference on Wednesday to address the issue which spoke to the coach’s desire to douse the fire. And Tomlin, rather than not over-reacting, started Pickens.

There was no outward punishment for the second-year receiver’s lack of effort or maturity.

And Pickens obviously rewarded the approach.

“Man, he made some splash plays that was needed,” Tomlin said. “His pedigree showed. No doubt.”

That doesn’t mean Pickens has arrived or that Tomlin believes that’s happened. It means Tomlin was both expectant Pickens would play well and pleased he did.

“It was appropriate,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin Dismisses Steelers Win Beyond What It Is

And so the Steelers move on with a chance to still make the playoffs despite their recent struggles. They may or may not keep Rudolph in the starting lineup depending on the health of starter Kenny Pickett.

They have a chance to overcome all the negative suggestions Tomlin has worn out his welcome when clearly he has not.

Not that Tomlin cares about that right now.

“We’re not painting with a broad brush,” he said. “We won a game today. I’m thankful for it. I appreciate the efforts of the guys.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero