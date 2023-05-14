Mason Crosby’s Wife Seems To Imply He Won’t Return To Green Bay In Twitter Reply To Simone Biles

Videos by OutKick

There has been some wondering as to whether or not long-time Packers kicker Mason Crosby will return to Green Bay next season.

While nothing is concrete yet, his wife appears to have hinted that his time drilling kicks at Lambeau Field — at least as a Packer — could be over.

There’s a somewhat unexpected character in this story, and that is Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. How we get from her to a hint at Crosby’s future sounds like a “6 degrees of Kevin Bacon” kind of thing, but I promise we’ll get there.

Biles is recntly married to NFL safety Jonathan Owens, and recently inked a deal with Green Bay So, his wife excitedly shared the news to her legions of Twitter followers.

GO PACK GO 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fUKUJZot26 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

While other followers were congratuatling her husband and sending her Green Bay area food reccomendations (hopefully she’s big on cheese, beer, and bratwursts), Mason Crosby’s wife, Molly, posted a comment.

According to Sports Illutstrated, her tweet read as follows:

“Sad we will miss you, we just ended a 16 year run with the team…that being said…I’ve got some stuff I need to share with you. Little city with a big heart and some AMAZING stores and restaurants. We loved our time there and so will you! Let’s talk coats, boots, custom packer gear…”

She has since deleted that tweet.

Take from that what you will.

The 38 year-old kicker has spent his entire career with the Packers, having made his debut in 2007. Crosby was also part of the 2010 Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV. He is also the franchise leader in both field goals and extra points made.

Just over 16 years ago, the Green Bay Packers used a sixth-round draft pick on Crosby. But two weeks ago, during the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers picked Auburn kicker Anders Carlson.

The addition of Carlson might close the door on the record-setting, 38-year-old Crosby’s return for another season, so the tweet makes a ton of sense.

Rodgers and Crosby gone in the same season? The 2023 Packers are going to feel really unfamiliar to kickoff the 2023 season.

