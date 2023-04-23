Simone Biles Is Officially Off The Market After Marrying Texans Jonathan Owens

Videos by OutKick

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is officially off the market after tying the know with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Ownes.

That makes her the new Mrs. Jonathan Owens. Or, maybe, that makes him the new Mr. Simone Biles. Depends if you want to break from tradition or not. Personally, I’d go with the latter since I’d say Olympic gold trumps blowing a chance at the first-overall pick.

But that’s just me…

Biles and Owens have been an item since 2020 and became engaged (to be married) last year.

Now that the wedding is in the books, they’ve shared some photos on social media (which is why a lot of people get married in the first place these days).

Biles racked up 7 medals in her Olympic career which saw her representing the Stars and Stripes at the 2016 Rio Games and the 2021 Tokyo Games.

As for Owens, he played his college ball at Missouri Western State. He went undrafted and signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He signed with the Texans in 2019 and has been with them since. The 27-year-old started in all 17 games last season.

Congrats to the happy couple. Hopefully, your wedding was filled with friends, family, and an array of gifts you will never open or use.

Probably several toasters…

