Masks May Be Even More Harmful Than Previously Realized

On top of being completely useless at preventing the spread of COVID, masks may actually be damaging to your health.

A study posted on the National Institutes of Health website earlier this year examined the chemicals emitted from disposable and reusable masks. And found unsurprisingly concerning results.

According to the researchers involved, N95’s release significantly more “toxic volatile organic compounds” than cloth masks. The amounts released also represented a level of toxicity that far exceeds recommended levels.

Inhaling such toxic compounds has been linked to significant, persistent health issues, per the Daily Mail. Issues ranging from headaches and nausea to organ damage or cancer if exposed for extended periods of time.

The authors explain that “It is clear that particular attention must be paid to the VOCs associated with the use of KF94 [medical] masks their effects on human health.” A concerning admission that has implications for health professionals and potentially others as terrified administrators have brought mandates back.

It’s an even further indictment of Fauci and the CDC, who promoted N95’s after cloth and surgical masks failed to stop COVID.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The committee will hear testimony about the federal response to COVID-19 and new, emerging variants. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

N95 Masks Failed To Stop COVID Too

These results are even more concerning considering the release of new information showing that the CDC was purposefully misrepresenting evidence on masking to suit their agenda.

Especially as data has consistently shown that even the “highest grade” masks such as N95’s are ineffective at stopping the spread of the virus.

In Germany, states that mandated N95’s in 2021 and 2022 performed worse than others within Germany that didn’t have such stringent requirements.

So N95’s don’t work to stop the spread of COVID, can’t be worn for prolonged periods of time safely, and may emit toxic compounds that have demonstrably negative effects.

Makes perfect sense that Fauci and the CDC staked their reputations, yet again, on promoting them.