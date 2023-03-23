NFL Scout Compares Watching Marvin Harrison Jr. To Window Shopping For A Lamborghini

Videos by OutKick
NFL teams are already salivating over Marvin Harrison Jr. entering the draft.
The Ohio State superstar receiver will be a junior this fall in Columbus, and the NFL hype is already starting to hit a deafening level.
Harrison ran routes and caught some balls for C.J. Stroud during Ohio State’s pro day Wednesday, and he managed to at least turn one scout’s head.
Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn’t come out until next year,” an unnamed NFL scout texted Jordan Reid after watching Marvin Harrison at Ohio State’s pro day.
Harrison is viewed as the most gifted receiver Ohio State has had in recent years. That’s saying something because the WR has been stacked.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is a freak.
As long as Marvin Harrison stays healthy, he’s going to come off the board incredibly early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He’s an absolutely dominating force on the field. The young man is the definition of a terror for defenses.
He’s right around 6’4″ with breakneck speed, agility and elite route running abilities. As a true sophomore, Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 77 balls for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also did it despite being the main focus of defenses.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, another elite receiver for the Buckeyes, was hurt and only played limited snaps. That meant defenses could zero in on Harrison. Even without a release valve, the son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison still cooked defenses.
After getting a look at him during OSU’s pro day, teams are starting to get fired up.
It will be interesting to see what Marvin Harrison Jr. does now that C.J. Stroud is gone in Columbus. He’s the best receiver in America, but the team is going through a QB transition. Clearly, teams still expect him to put up huge numbers.