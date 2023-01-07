Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Future Very Clear With One Explicit Question About USC Rumors

Marvin Harrison Jr. is not interested in entertaining any of the rumors surrounding his future. He’s a Buckeye and that isn’t changing.

Or so he said.

Harrison Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, is an absolute freak of nature. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, the Pennsylvania-native is already one of the best pass-catchers in college football and he is only a sophomore.

His insane offseason workouts are a testament to his athleticism and his on-field production in 2022 was a big reason that Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff. Harrison caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He made ridiculous catches each and every week, and often did so while bringing the drip.

Harrison has two years of eligibility remaining, but he will presumably enter the NFL Draft after the 2023 season. The question (which isn’t really a question) is whether he will play next year in Columbus.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s future is not actually up in the air. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to turn pro in the coming weeks/months. Name, Image and Likeness coupled with the transfer portal has created a significant increase in player movement.

Could Harrison be the next player to leave one program for another? Rumors have been swirling.

The chatter over the last few days, even weeks, has surrounded Harrison and a potential move to USC. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were one win away from the Playoff in 2022, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams is returning in 2023, and the NIL opportunities are endless in L.A.

Could Harrison be enticed by the bright lights of Hollywood?

Marvin Harrison Jr. answered that question with one of his own.

Jeremy Birmingham, a recruiting analyst and photographer covering Ohio State for Rivals.com, said during an appearance on ‘The Roosters Report‘ that he spoke with the Buckeyes’ star wide receiver about USC prior to the College Football Playoff. He asked Harrison when he was packing up his stuff and heading out West.

Where the **** do they come up with this stuff? — Marvin Harrison Jr. on USC rumors

There you have it. Marvin Harrison Jr. isn’t going anywhere.

Or so he said.