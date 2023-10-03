Martina Navratilova Reacts To… Whatever This Is: ‘Pathetic Parody Of Women Continues’

Videos by OutKick

Martina Navratilova has had enough of this nonsense.

The tennis legend called out Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday for a video she posted in honor of LGBT History Month. In the video, Haaland talks with drag queen and activist “Pattie Gonia” about the significance of the Stonewall National Monument.

“I think it’s because queer rights are more under attack than ever,” Gonia said. “And I think if we don’t acknowledge the past, we’re bound to repeat. So, at a place like Stonewall, this beautiful place, it’s a place where so much discrimination and hatred occurred against the queer community, but it’s also a place where resistance and queer joy and queer liberation happened.”

Is this a joke? The pathetic parody of women continues https://t.co/xxHa9hO64e — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 3, 2023

Gonia continued: “And I think that is worth celebrating and commemorating. So, I think that we need to not ignore hate as it exists today. We need to acknowledge it because it’s not just our past, but it’s our present. And we need to work together to build a more equitable and just future.”

Pattie Gonia, by the way, is the same drag queen featured in The North Face’s “Sumer of Pride” campaign in June. Turns out mocking women is a lucrative gig. But Navratilova was not amused.

“Is this a joke?” the former tennis star wrote in response to Haaland’s video. “The pathetic parody of women continues.”

Martina Navratilova wasn’t the only person who called her out.

Located in Greenwich Village, NYC, Stonewall was the scene of an uprising against police that led to a key turning point in the fight for LGBT rights. But Haaland’s drag queen video makes a mockery of the movement.

Social media users criticized Haaland and Pattie Gonia for both insulting women and “trans-washing” history.

You will struggle to find any 'trans and queer theory' history as it was invented recently!



Appears like you are attempting to trans-wash gay history here, and it looks rather embarrassing. — Alex Bloodfire (@alexbloodfire) October 3, 2023

No. Stonewall is not where “Queer Liberation” occurred. It is not somewhere that “Queer persecution occurred.” It was a struggle against homophobia, that directly affected same sex attracted people. Stop erasing homosexuality in favour of misogynistic, homophobic cuckoos. — Robbie Travers 💚🤍💜 (@RobbieTravers) October 3, 2023

This is why the world laughs at the United States now. This is what an actual cabinet secretary is tweeting.



We live in clown world. 🤡 https://t.co/NsWPnuV2gc — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 3, 2023

Now do the history of women and how the sexism and misogyny continues today with men dressing up to mock our sex. — Mawface (@Mawface1) October 3, 2023

Is this what you dreamed of, when you forged a career in politics? Helping a ridiculous man to fulfil his fantasy of dressing in fetish gear on national tv? — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) October 3, 2023

How did drag queens become THE stand-in for gay culture? Outraging people—whether gays and lesbians who see drag as regressive, conservatives who find it offensive, or everyone who’s just tired of it—is a bizarre political strategy. — Rafa (@Rafa__Coyote) October 3, 2023

This is beyond embarrassing. Signed, a gay man — That Other JJ Guy 𝕏 (@ThatOtherJJ) October 3, 2023

What a video. A white dude lecturing a Native American woman about oppression.

I’m old enough to remember when the Left frowned upon that sort of thing.