Martina Navratilova Reacts To… Whatever This Is: ‘Pathetic Parody Of Women Continues’

updated

Videos by OutKick

Martina Navratilova has had enough of this nonsense.

The tennis legend called out Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday for a video she posted in honor of LGBT History Month. In the video, Haaland talks with drag queen and activist “Pattie Gonia” about the significance of the Stonewall National Monument.

“I think it’s because queer rights are more under attack than ever,” Gonia said. “And I think if we don’t acknowledge the past, we’re bound to repeat. So, at a place like Stonewall, this beautiful place, it’s a place where so much discrimination and hatred occurred against the queer community, but it’s also a place where resistance and queer joy and queer liberation happened.”

Gonia continued: “And I think that is worth celebrating and commemorating. So, I think that we need to not ignore hate as it exists today. We need to acknowledge it because it’s not just our past, but it’s our present. And we need to work together to build a more equitable and just future.”

Pattie Gonia, by the way, is the same drag queen featured in The North Face’s “Sumer of Pride” campaign in June. Turns out mocking women is a lucrative gig. But Navratilova was not amused.

“Is this a joke?” the former tennis star wrote in response to Haaland’s video. “The pathetic parody of women continues.”

Martina Navratilova wasn’t the only person who called her out.

Located in Greenwich Village, NYC, Stonewall was the scene of an uprising against police that led to a key turning point in the fight for LGBT rights. But Haaland’s drag queen video makes a mockery of the movement.

Social media users criticized Haaland and Pattie Gonia for both insulting women and “trans-washing” history.

What a video. A white dude lecturing a Native American woman about oppression.

I’m old enough to remember when the Left frowned upon that sort of thing.

drag queensLGBTQ+Martina NavratilovaTransgender

Written by Amber Harding

Amber is a Midwestern transplant living in Murfreesboro, TN. She spends most of her time taking pictures of her dog, explaining why real-life situations are exactly like "this one time on South Park," and being disappointed by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Leave a Reply