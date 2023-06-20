Martina Navratilova Is Cancer-Free After Being Diagnosed In January

Videos by OutKick

Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova has announced that she is cancer free after a six-month battle with both throat and breast cancer having been diagnosed in January.

Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck at the WTA Finals in Texas last November. When it did not go down in size, she underwent a biopsy with the results showing Stage 1 throat cancer.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova told Tennis.com in January. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

That favorable outcome came to fruition six months after beginning treatment as she announced on Monday that she has gotten the all-clear from her doctors.

After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer 🙂 and yes, #fuckcancer !!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 19, 2023

Throughout her battle with cancer over the last half-year, the 66-year-old has made headlines by letting the world know that she possesses common sense surrounding the topic of transgender athletes competing against biological women.

She has made it clear that she doesn’t believe biological males should compete against biological females in sport.

Navratilova has slammed the likes of transgender cyclist Austin Killips, a biological male, competing and beating biological females. She has also shown support for the World Athletics‘ decision to ban transgender women from competing against biological females.