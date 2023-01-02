Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat And Breast Cancer

Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has been diagnosed with both throat cancer and breast cancer. The 66-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer and an unrelated form of breast cancer that is still in its early stages.

The tennis legend is set to begin treatment this month.

Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck at the WTA Finals in Texas last November. When it did not go down, she underwent a biopsy with the results showing Stage 1 throat cancer.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova told Tennis.com. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest athletes in history, has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer.



In addition, an unrelated form of breast cancer was discovered during exams. Both cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.



Thinking of you, @Martina ❤️ — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 2, 2023

The Czechoslovakian won a combined 59 Grand Slams across singles, doubles, and mixed events in her career between the 1970s and early 2000s. Navratilova’s career singles record was 1,442-219 for an incredible winning percentage of 86.8%.

Tennis Fans Share Support For Martina Navratilova Following Her Diagnosis

Prayers & blessings for you @Martina … You WILL beat this!!! — tony angeline (@tonytennis) January 2, 2023

Oh no! Sending her an abundance of prayers during this uncertain time. The tennis world loves you @Martina ❤️ please let us know if you need anything. I know you’re surrounded by those who love and care for you so that should feel comforting. If you believe in anything or don’t, — Meagan Mitchell (@theemeagan) January 2, 2023

Oh wow! Martina, sending encouraging words and love! Stay strong. You are a fighter and a winner! — OfficialDrChrisisparodic (@drchrisisfree) January 2, 2023