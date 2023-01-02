Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat And Breast Cancer

Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has been diagnosed with both throat cancer and breast cancer. The 66-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer and an unrelated form of breast cancer that is still in its early stages.
The tennis legend is set to begin treatment this month.
Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck at the WTA Finals in Texas last November. When it did not go down, she underwent a biopsy with the results showing Stage 1 throat cancer.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova told Tennis.com. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
The Czechoslovakian won a combined 59 Grand Slams across singles, doubles, and mixed events in her career between the 1970s and early 2000s. Navratilova’s career singles record was 1,442-219 for an incredible winning percentage of 86.8%.