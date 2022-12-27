Martin Shkreli Offers Sam Bankman-Fried Blunt Prison Advice

Martin Shkreli thinks Sam Bankman-Fried is going to have to make some serious changes if he ends up in prison.

The FTX founder faces charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering after allegedly carrying out an epic level of fraud through his company. His alleged criminal actions caused FTX to lose billions.

If convicted, SBF could spend several decades behind bars. Now, Martin Shkreli, who also did time behind bars, wants to help him out.

“Sam isn’t exactly going to be somebody that fits into prison. My advice for him includes shaving his head. My advice for him includes deepening his voice,” the man known as “Pharma Bro” said during a conversation with Laura Shin.

Shkreli also believes the fact SBF is “effeminate” and lacks knowledge of “criminal culture” is going to be a problem for the former crypto mogul. One suggestion from Shkreli? Listen to a lot of rap music ASAP. You can watch him break down his advice for Bankman-Fried below.

Leave it to Martin Shkreli to come in and drop some wisdom on SBF’s head. Now, he’s innocent until proven guilty. This is America, but if he’s found guilty, there’s a cell with his name on it. You can guarantee that.

From one former mogul to another, Shkreli clearly wants to just make sure Sam Bankman-Fried gets to the other side unscathed.

Having said that, he did turn this into a bit of unprovoked roast session. He called SBF “effeminate,” insinuated he might be autistic, claimed the man has know knowledge of “criminal culture” and more or less made it seem like he’s toast behind bars.

Of course, Shkreli is speaking from experience. He was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being convicted of securities fraud and conspiring to commit securities fraud.

He was released before serving his entire sentence, but there’s no doubt he had plenty of time to pick up some tricks of the trade.

Will SBF take him up on his advice? Well, he should first focus on finding a way to get acquitted. However, if that doesn’t work, an immediate phone call to Martin Shkreli should definitely happen.