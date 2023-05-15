Martha Stewart Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover At 81 Because Why?

Videos by OutKick

Martha Stewart is 81 years old. And she is the latest cover model for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

Stewart is now the oldest model to appear on the cover of the magazine. Never before has it been en vogue to choose a woman in her eighties to don a swimsuit for SI.

But this is 2023.

Here’s how she looks:

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes the oldest model in history to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/TMzoiLPbno — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2023

To be honest, not bad for 81. Or forty years past her prime, based on Don Lemon’s measurements.

Stewart revealed the cover during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Today. She says SI approached her for the cover last November and took snaps of her in January.

“To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge,” said Stewart.

Later, she detailed how she got into what she considered cover girl shape: “I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months.

“I went to pilates every other day and that was great; I’m still going to pilates every other day ’cause it’s so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway — good diet and good exercise and healthy skin care and all of that stuff.

If only cutting out pasta was the recipe for most 81-year-olds to look like that.

“I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?” she concluded.

While good for Stewart, one has to question why SI chose a woman in her eighties to front the mag. Are accusations of ageism at stake?

Perhaps.

SI, once a fixture in mancaves across the nation, finds itself as another brand disassociated from its consumer base audience. Or former base, that is.

In addition to Martha, SI also named transgender person Kim Petras as a cover model Monday.

Kim Petras Featured As 2023 SI Swimsuit Cover Model via @tlrd https://t.co/qp7F6IWBWu pic.twitter.com/j8ijDW3DYn — Towleroad (@tlrd) May 15, 2023

Earlier this year, SI turned to the Asian curve model Yumi Nu. OutKick model insider Joe Kinsey discussed why at the time, concluding “SI sure has a weird way of showing it cares about the big girls out there.“

Astute coverage from Joe.

In short, a woman no longer needs to be hot or fit to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated. In fact, being trans, large, or old might just increase their chances.

But they best hurry before management ultimately puts the kibosh on the Swimsuit Issue following its decade of diminished sales.

Anyway, will you buy Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue? Do you plan to cut pasta to look like that when you are 81? Can women in their eighties be attractive?