Martha Stewart Is Thirsty For Aaron Judge After Opening Day Homer

Aaron Judge belted a home run in his first at-bat of the 2023 season, and, of all things, it led to some thirst from Martha Stewart.

How’s that for a sentence to kick off the new MLB season?!

The once-jailed businesswoman/cookbook extraordinaire was in attendance for the Yankees’ home-opener against the Giants Thursday — a 5-0 win — and did a little swooning as Judge crossed home plate after his first inning ding-dong.

“No 99 just paid off a fraction of his massive contract,” Stewart said on Instagram. “Home run on first time at bat opening day!!! Handsome dude!!”

Aaron Judge and Martha Stewart could do damage in New York

You think 81-year-old Martha Stewart is too old to shoot her shot with one of the richest players in New York? I don’t think so. You don’t get to be in her position without taking some risks, and she wasn’t about to miss her opportunity with Aaron Judge.

Love that Martha doesn’t call him by his name, either. Nope. He’s No. 99 to Martha Stewart, who appears to know all about his massive contract, too.

Judge signed a mega extension with the Yankees last December to the tune of nine years and $360 million. Thirsty Martha Stewart, meanwhile, is worth around $400 million according to OutKick sources (Google).

Add that all up and we could have our next power couple in the Big Apple.

Until, of course, Aaron Rodgers and Milwuakee Bucks’ Heiress Mallory Evans get to town. It’s game on after that.

PS: how about this play-by-play from Martha? Electric.