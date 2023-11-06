Marshall Faulk Says RBs Are Devalued Because They Devalued Themselves

Videos by OutKick

The value of NFL running backs was a hot topic all offseason. And Hall of Fame back Marshall Faulk has a surprising take on the issue.

Earlier this year, several big-name running backs — including Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs — expressed concern over NFL teams’ unwillingness to sign them to long-term, big money contracts. Rather than paying these veterans, many owners are trending toward drafting younger, cheaper talent.

According to Faulk, though, it’s a problem the running backs may have created for themselves. Appearing on Fearless with Jason Whitlock, the seven-time Pro Bowler broke it down.

“The position has been devalued by the position — the players and their willingness to come out of a game,” Faulk said.

“The position has been devalued by the position, the players, and their willingness to come out of the game.” Marshall Faulk on the devaluation of running backs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Ru7H7Y27RX — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 4, 2023

Marshall Faulk Laments ‘Committee’ Approach In Running Back Rooms

Marshall played 13 seasons in the NFL from 1994-2005. A workhorse in his prime, he is the only NFL player to reach more than 12,000 yards rushing and 6,000 yards receiving in his career.

“When I first started playing this game, the guy behind me was good enough to get the job done,” Faulk explained. “So, I’m gonna stay on the field as much as I can because I don’t want nobody else doing my damn job.”

(Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

But the game has changed since the Faulk era. Every-down running backs are a rare commodity —without much relative longevity — in today’s NFL.

“Now it’s, we share the position. I’m starter, he’s the backup. We’re in rotation. I ain’t rotating nothing,” Faulk said. “And when you start the rotation, then you give an opportunity for somebody else to do your job. And for people to see your job being done by someone else.”

Now, that’s not necessarily the running backs’ fault. It probably wouldn’t go over well with many coaches and owners if certain players just refused to exit the field.

Otherwise, Faulk might have a point here. The highest-paid players in the league are, of course, quarterbacks. They touch the ball on every play, and they certainly don’t operate by “committee.” Running backs don’t have the same leverage.

The game has changed. And veteran running backs are, quite literally, paying the price.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.