Married Oklahoma Substitute Teacher Arrested After Making Out With 15-Year-Old & Sending Him Nudes

A married former Oklahoma substitute teacher was arrested this week for allegedly making out with a 15-year-old student, sending him nude pictures, and touching him inappropriately.

Emma “Delaney” Hancock, 26, isn’t just any substitute teacher in the Wellston Public School district. Her husband is also the police chief of Wellston, Oklahoma. That’s not all, according to Wellston residents, her father is the town’s mayor.

Former Oklahoma substitute teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with a student (Image Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Hancock appeared in the Lincoln County District Court on Thursday. Afterward she turned herself in at the county jail. She was then released after posting the $50,000 bond.

Charlie Dougherty, the Lincoln County Sheriff, asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to take the case, because of the obvious conflict of interest. with Hancock’s husband being the police chief.

An affidavit filed with the court reveals that an OSBI investigator has interviewed the teenaged student. The affidavit states that the texting between the two began when Hancock sent the 15-year-old a school assignment.

A few weeks after the initial text, the student sent Hancock a shirtless picture of himself on Snapchat. Instead of shutting the whole thing down at that point, she responded, “Are we sending half naked pictures now?”

The teen is said to have replied, “I don’t know, are we?”

According to the affidavit, Hancock responded, “Are you trying to get me to lose my job?”

This exchange was just the beginning of the inappropriate relationship. Court documents go on to detail how the two started exchanging nudes and videos of sex acts.

They eventually kissed each other on two occasions in a classroom. Hancock allegedly touched the student inappropriately during their second classroom kissing session.

It Was A Busy Week For Teachers Like This Oklahoma Substitute

The former substitute teacher is facing two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. In addition to those charges, Hancock is facing two counts of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16.

This arrest comes the same week as a high school javelin coach was arrested for having sex with a 17-year-old track athlete. There were as many as four other teachers arrested this week.

That’s right, six female teachers arrested for sexual misconduct with students just this week. Somehow, it seems as if there’s as many Mary Kay Letourneaus out there as there ever was.