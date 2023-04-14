Pennsylvania Javelin Coach Arrested For Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Track Athlete

Videos by OutKick

Pennsylvania police announced Thursday that Hannah Marth, a 26-year-old high school javelin coach has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old track athlete.

According to the Northhampton County District Attorney’s office, Marth and the Northampton Area High School athlete were involved in a romantic relationship that started in May 2021 and lasted until October 2022.

Hannah Marth threw javelin in high school at Northhampton. Now she’s been arrested for sexual assault after having sex with one of the athletes while she was serving as a coach. / East Stroudsburg University Athletics / Google Maps

Prosecutors say Marth confessed to the relationship. Based on the investigation, police say Marth texted the victim and invited him over to her residence around 2 a.m. one night in May 2021. She initiated “sexual contact with the victim,” and now that contact has turned into sexual assault charges.

“A trusted relationship between a student athlete, an athlete’s parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one. An abuse of that relationship shows a coach’s blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all — the law. This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim,” Northhampton District Attorney Terence Houck announced in a statement.

Besides the legal troubles Marth finds herself in with the sexual assault charges, let’s also think about her career, which could soon be over. She’s a middle special education school teacher in the Easton Area School District.

As of Friday morning, her teaching page has been deleted.

According to her Twitter page, Marth, who threw javelin for Northampton in high school before attending East Stroudsburg University, joined the teaching ranks in the fall of 2019. It appears she has lasted approximately 3.5 years in the profession after spending four years of college to get a degree.

Now, she’s innocent until proven guilty, but the bad news here is that she’s already confessed to the relationship. Let’s face it, her teaching career is over.

She was arraigned Thursday afternoon and remains free on a $75,000 bond.