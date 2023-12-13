Married Man Regrets Asking His Wife For An Open Marriage After His Wife Gets A Lot More Action Than He Does

Videos by OutKick

Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking about asking for an open marriage. You might just overestimate how much action you’re going to end up with compared to your spouse.

That miscalculation could go very wrong and leave you stuck in an open marriage without many options. That’s exactly what happened to this poor married man.

He waited for his kid to leave the house for the armed forces, thought it was the perfect time to save the marriage by opening it up, and now he’s stuck on the bench watching his wife struggle to field all of the date requests from men.

Married man regrets asking for an open marriage (Image Credit: Getty)

Taking to Reddit a few days ago the anonymous man announced, “I made the mistake of asking my wife for an open marriage and I regret it.” Boy did he ever. Good luck putting this genie back in the bottle.

“I feel like a complete idiot here. My wife and I have been married for 19 years. We have one child. Our daughter moved out this summer after she enlisted in the armed forces,” he started out by saying. “I love my wife but I felt like the spark was gone from our lives. I didn’t want to divorce her so I proposed an open marriage. She was upset initially but eventually she agreed.”

That’s the moment he should have pumped the brakes on the whole idea. Her being upset then eventually agreeing meant this was only going to end poorly for him.

Asking For An Open Marriage Wasn’t The Only Mistake He Made

He continued, “Like I said in the title of my post I made a mistake. I have learned that just because I wasn’t as attracted to my wife as I was when we got married it doesn’t mean other men would feel the same.”

To make matters worse this guy ended up losing his job. His wife is swimming in dates while he’s busy asking out a woman at his workplace as a manager.

“My wife has so many men and dates she doesn’t know what to do with them all. Meanwhile it’s the opposite for me,” he said. “Not only that but after my wife agreed to an open marriage I asked a woman who was a colleague of mine out on a date.

“I was a manager at my job but I wasn’t her manager. We worked in completely different divisions and our work had nothing to do with each other’s jobs. But even though I wasn’t her manager and I am in an open marriage she complained to her manager and showed HR my messages. I lost my job.”

Wife ends up getting a lot more action than husband who asked for an open marriage (Image Credit: Getty)

After striking out and losing his job, he decided it was time to close the marriage again. Unfortunately, his wife was already having too much fun with the new arrangement and wasn’t down with ending the open marriage.

“I told my wife I want to close our marriage again because I was an idiot for suggesting it in the first place,” he revealed. “She said no, she’s happy with how things are. It’s killing me when I know she is with other men.”

Ideas Like This Need To Be Run By A Third Party

He’s lost his job, he’s pretty much lost his wife, and even his brother is taking his wife’s side. He’s either completely delusional or the biggest idiot on the planet.

“My brother called me a moron when I told him and said expecting my wife to look like she did when she got married made me a dunce. He even went so far as to say she takes good care of herself and is in great shape for 44, she just doesn’t look 20,” the dunce said of his brother’s assessment. “He had the nerve to say my wife looks better than me and I could stand to lose some weight.”

It’s really hard to feel sorry for this guy. He’s getting exactly what he asked for. This was an idea that he should have run by his brother before suggesting it to his wife.

It sounds like he’s the only one who didn’t realize his wife hadn’t lost too much off of her fastball and was going to be crushing dating life. The brother definitely could have seen all of this coming and warned him that it was a bad idea.