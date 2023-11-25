Open Marriage Blows Up In Woman’s Face After Her Husband Seemingly Prefers The Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

The idea of an open marriage might sound good to some on paper. In reality, they often get messy and that can lead to bigger problems than the ones that were already present in the marriage before others got involved.

One woman detailed that when she asked for some advice about her situation. The 34-year-old mother of two explained that after more than a decade with her husband, he started to get bored and wanted to add a third person to their relationship.

“Me and my husband have been together for 14 years, we have a seven and three-year-old together,” she said. “3 years ago husband got…well I don’t want to say bored, but I’m not sure what else to call it?”

After her husband begged, she eventually agreed to the new arrangement. She continued, “So after a while (mostly begging on his part) I accepted to introduce a third into our marriage, we can call her “Harper,” 25.”

Harper, as the woman explained, wasn’t a stranger. At least not to her husband. He had known her for a while as she was one of his sister’s friends. An interesting twist for sure.

The three have been in a relationship now for three years, a completely normal situation for their two young kids. The woman said, “I love Harper! She’s like crazy sweet, the children love her…we do girl trips, split everything 50/50, go shopping.”

It seems like everything is going well up to this point, but it’s not. The issue is that her husband prefers the younger girlfriend. Who could have possibly seen that coming?

This Open Marriage Looks Like It’s Headed For A Split

The woman admitted, “But husband most definitely prefers Harper, he pushes her to do exercise, to diet, to dress pretty, and she’s also the first one he’ll text if he gets good/bad news, she’s the first one he’ll greet when he gets home, they go on dates once a week, husband said it’s because Harper insisted and I didn’t.”

When confronted, her husband didn’t deny that he preferred Harper. He told his wife of his preference for Harper, “he just feels there’s more ‘intimacy’ and like she’s his ‘best friend.'”

But he’s not a complete asshole. He also told her, “he loves both of us, but feels this warmth when he thinks of Harper.”

There’s nothing to worry about. He just feels there’s more intimacy with Harper. That and as if she’s his best friend, who he feels a warmth with.

Other than that things are going smoothly. Her problem isn’t with Harper, it’s with not being her husband’s favorite anymore.

“She doesn’t leave me out of anything, she’s always going out of her way to include me, to spoil the children and make sure everything is equal,” she said. “I don’t know what to do, because I love Harper…I just, want my husband to need me like he used to?”

“I want to be my husband’s favorite.”

Unless she has some sort of magical time machine, I don’t see that happening. The good news for her is that he’ll eventually become bored with Harper too.

If she was asking for my advice, I’d tell her not to worry about being her husband’s favorite. That’s not going to happen. She should run off with Harper.