Married Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Hire A Prostitute To Have Threesome With Him & His Miniature Horse

A Washington man was arrested last month after he tried to hire a prostitute for a threesome. Not just any threesome, the man was hoping to find someone who would hookup with him and his miniature horse in exchange for $440.

According to police, in August, 48-year-old Jad Shipman visited a forum called TNA Board. The site is known to be used for hiring prostitutes and escorts. A woman referred to as “Diane” says he reached out to her trying to get her to have sexual contact with him and a miniature horse.

Man arrested for trying to hire a prostitute for a miniature horse threesome. (Image Credit: Getty)

Diane provided investigators with copies of the messages she exchanged with Shipman, who was using the screen name “TheMalamute” on the site. The messages provided the details of what he was hoping would go down should she agree to meet-up with him and his horse.

It turns out Diane was the third woman he had contacted and tried to hire for his unusual threesome. According to Shipman, he decided to reach out to Diane because she was in the fetish section of the site. The other two women “said it was noticeably outside their comfort zone.”

Investigators visited Shipman’s property a few days before arresting him. They spoke with his wife and while there they noticed two miniature horses on the property.

Threesome With A Miniature Horse, Talk About An Indecent Proposal

Police say that after being read his rights, Shipman admitted to being the user with the screen name TheMalamute. He also confirmed the details of what he was hoping to hire the prostitute for.

In addition to admitting to the alleged crime, he told police that he had had sexual contact with animals in the past. He was charged with animal cruelty and patronizing a prostitute.

Shipman was released by a judge on $1,000 bail and was ordered to have no contact with animals. One would assume that would be easier now that he’s been arrested for his threesome inquiry.

Unless his wife knew about and condoned his odd fetish, you have to believe he’s no longer living on the property with the horses.

The arrest seems like a valid reason to kick him out. Although, matters of the heart can be tricky.