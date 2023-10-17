SWAT Team Arrests Four Georgia Squatters For Turning $400k House Into Strip Club & Horse Barn

Videos by OutKick

For a suburban Atlanta neighborhood, the nightmare is over.

Sunday morning, a SWAT team went to 4951 Wewatta Street in South Fulton to grab DeAnthony Maddox, Jeremy Wheat, Kelvin Hall and Tarahsjay Forde. All four now face multiple charges related to the illegal squatting, the illegal (alleged) strip club, stolen cars, stolen IDs, stolen credit cards, stolen weapons, etc.

Put it this way, if either of these four show up in your neighborhood, they’re going to break HOA rules and regulations. You better get the HOA lawyer on speed dial because, as police say, these four are up to no good.

DeAnthony Maddox, Jeremy Wheat, Kelvin Hall and Tarahsjay Forde are accused of running an illegal strip club in a house where they were squatting in Fulton County, Georgia. / via WSB-TV

Neighbors tell WSB-TV that their hell started over the summer when these four were suddenly living in the house. Trash was piling up. There was street racing. Pot smoke was everywhere. There was gunfire. There were even horses at the house.

It was like some real-life 3 a.m. BET rap video playing out on that street minus the car wash vibes that the rap video directors like to mix in.

“A lot of partying, they had an illegal strip club on the weekends,” a neighbor told WSB about what the last four months have been like. “They would get live horses. One day they had live horses,” another neighbor said.

This is the back of the South Fulton house where the squatters allegedly had horses hanging out on the property over the past four months. / via Zillow

According to a Zillow listing for the address, the five-bedroom, three-bath house has been up for rent several times in the last couple of years. In June, it was listed for rent at $2,795 per month. The listing was removed in July. It’s unclear if the four squatters actually had a rental agreement on the house or if they just decided to move in.

WSB characterizes these four as squatters.

Squatter Tarahsjay Forde is no stranger to the penal system. In 2016, he was arrested in Florida on an armed robbery charge. According to Florida records, he spent a few years inside its jail system, but he was released in 2020.

Were you at one of the squatter parties? How did the strip club operate? Give us an anonymous inside look at how this place operated.

