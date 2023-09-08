Marlins Ball Boy Launches Freddie Freeman Live Ball Into The Stands Thinking It’s Foul

Videos by OutKick

… Oh no.

Every once in a while the ball boy or ball girl will get a standing ovation for making a daring catch of a line drive, or hopping into the stands to catch a foul ball.

But this… this isn’t what you want.

The Miami Marlins right field ball boy had all eyes on him Thursday night but for all the wrong reasons after he took a live ball and threw it about 45 rows into the stands.

A franchise record tying 52nd double for Freddie! pic.twitter.com/uDAlqBIn2F — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2023

WOOPS!

In the top of the 6th inning of the Dodgers – Marlins game, Freddie Freeman came up to the plate and did what Freddie does by ripping his 52nd double of the year.

However, as soon as it made it over the first base line, the Marlins ball boy darted onto the field and picked the ball up before launching it into the third base seats. Apparently even he was tired of the Marlins being 19.5 games out of first place in the NL East. The play was ruled dead with Freeman heading to second while Mookie Betts was allowed to score and make it 4-0 Dodgers.

Hey, it happens – it’s like when it’s June and there’s only a few weeks left of school. You are completely spaced out not paying attention to anything the teacher is saying to you as you are just counting down the days till you’re out.

Perhaps the funniest part of the whole video is right fielder Bryan De La Cruz’s reaction. He just puts his hands on his hips and is like “Dude… really?”

Unfortunately for the Marlins, they had backup baseballs to continue the game going so they could ultimately lose 10-0.