Mark Zuckerberg Gets Two Black Eyes From MMA Training That Got ‘Out Of Hand’

Videos by OutKick

Mark Zuckerberg had a rough day in his most recent Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sparring session.

The Meta CEO posted a picture of himself after a day of training for his favorite hobby, and revealed he left with some battle scars. Zuckerberg apparently sustained two black eyes during the session that was evidently intense.

Zuckerberg fortunately took his appearance in stride, joking that he might have to change some things on his profile.

“Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar,” the post’s caption reads.

Social Media Has Some Fun With Mark Zuckerberg’s Post

When a businessman of Zuckerberg’s stature gives people the opportunity to poke fun at him, you have to pounce on it. And boy did social media deliver.

Former ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight titleholder Aung La Nsang poked fun at Zuck by commenting, “Might need to keep your hands up Mark.”

Another fighter, UFC’s Wil Gomis, aptly stated that, “What does not kill you makes you stronger.”

One user named David Akinmoyede expressed sympathy for Zuckerberg, but pointed out that people will likely see this picture more frequently.

“Damn! Sorry, man. This picture is about to become a meme on the internet, though,” he said.

Mark Zuckerberg, wants to become as good at MMA as he is at social media. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In 2020, Zuckerberg took a heightened interest in MMA and has made himself a respectable fighter. He won two medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in California earlier this year and has even trained with renowned UFC fighter Israel Adesanya in the past.

Additionally, rumor spread that he and X CEO Elon Musk would hold a fight for charity, though speculation of that happening eventually decreased.

That’s probably a good thing for Zuckerberg. He’ll need more time to master his technique so he doesn’t leave with black eyes when he trains.