Dana White Doesn’t Rule Out Mark Zuckerberg Fighting In The UFC

Videos by OutKick

Dana White is open to Mark Zuckerberg fighting in the UFC if the tech billionaire wants to give it a shot.

Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been going back and forth for months about a potential fight, and it appears talks between the two have collapsed.

The dream of seeing two billionaires battle it out in the octagon appears to be crushed, but hope might not be lost for Zuck.

The Meta owner appears to be very interested in a legit fight, according to Dana White. It also wouldn’t be a joke fight. The Facebook founder wants somebody who is a legit fighter.

It appears a potential Mark Zuckerberg/Elon Musk fight has fallen apart. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Could Mark Zuckerberg fight in the UFC?

White told TMZ the following when talking about Zuckerberg’s love for MMA and his training:

He and I talk multiple times a week. And we had dinner last Monday. He’s very serious about competing. And when he mentioned it, he said — listen — what he was saying in response to Elon was there are tons of professional organizations out there and this is the way this should be done, not in some backyard or whatever Elon was saying. Elon’s hilarious. Think about this, you have two of the richest, most powerful men in the world and they say they want to fight. It has to be sanctioned by an athletic commission. The proper medical testing has to be done. The proper drug testing has to be done, and that’s what Zuckerberg is saying. Zuckerberg is saying there are plenty of professional organizations out there. We should be fighting in the UFC.

When asked directly by TMZ if there’s any chance Zuckerberg will fight a legit UFC fighter, the man running the organization cracked a massive smile and responded with, “Anything is possible, and I would say he’s absolutely interested in doing that.”

Zuckerberg should be careful.

Mark Zuckerberg appears to potentially be playing a very dangerous game when it comes to fighting. Now, let’s be clear here.

The FB founder absolutely trains in MMA and does take it seriously. All the credit in the world to Zuckerberg for hitting the mat and learning MMA skills. Learning to fight isn’t easy and his effort should be applauded.

Mark Zuckerberg is a huge MMA fan. He trains hard in the sport. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

However, there’s a big difference between training hard and attempting to fight a UFC fighter. Could Mark Zuckerberg probably whoop Elon Musk or a random guy on the street? Without a doubt.

Anyone with training is going to be a heavy favorite against those who aren’t. You know who definitely has training? UFC fighters.

Would a UFC fighter destroy Mark Zuckerberg?

People who fight in the UFC on average are the best fighters in the world. There are other pro organizations with some great fighters, but top to bottom, nothing touches the UFC.

All the money in the world isn’t going to save Zuckerberg in the octagon against a trained UFC fighter. Even a lower level UFC fighter would likely boat race him.

Now, would people watch? Yes, the PPV numbers would be huge but it would be an insane thing for Zuckerberg to do.

Will Mark Zuckerberg fight in the UFC? (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

He’d need years of training to make it competitive. Anything less and he’s gambling with his safety.