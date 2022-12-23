Sports Reporter Gets Weather Duty During Blizzard, Complains In Hilarious Fashion

Mark Woodley is not a fan of reporting on the weather.

The KWWL-TV sports reporter in Iowa was tasked with covering the blizzard hammering the country, and he couldn’t have been less excited. Not only was he not excited, he made sure to let the whole world know just how not excited he was to be outside.

“I normally do sports. Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days. So, what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he’d normally wake up, go stand out in the wind, the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same,” Woodley said during the broadcast, and that was just him getting started.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Mark Woodley is now an internet legend.

You never know when you’re going to turn into an online legend or icon. Lots of people want to be influencers (cringe!), and most of them fail in spectacular fashion.

For others, it just kind of happens, and that’s the group Woodley fall into.

Sports reporter Mark Woodley complains about having to cover the weather during a blizzard in Iowa. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MarkWoodleyTV/status/1605961457337712640)

The video he tweeted currently has 3.3 million views, the tweet has been seen by more than 12 million people, been retweeted nearly 18,000 times and favorited more than 86,000 times. It’s all over the place.

In a world of people trying to be fake, be like Mark Woodley. He didn’t even attempt to pretend to like reporting outdoors during a blizzard.

He was not happy, and he was going to make sure all the viewers in Iowa knew it. You have to love that kind of energy. Will his bosses love it? Probably not, but who cares. The internet loved it, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Mark Woodley complains about reporting on the weather. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MarkWoodleyTV/status/1605961457337712640)

Also, I totally understand his frustration with the situation. I landed in Wisconsin Thursday night, and we had to circle the airport just so they could attempt to clear a runway to attempt a landing.

When we did land, snow was everywhere and it felt like -24. Does that sound like a fun time to you?

Weather conditions are brutal around the country. (Credit: David Hookstead)

As of Friday morning, it’s a balmy -39 with the windchill in Wisconsin. Nice and toasty.

Good morning from Wisconsin. Nice and toasty just like we like it! pic.twitter.com/odJPBDNhab — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 23, 2022

Fortunately here at OutKick, we will not be venturing into the brutal conditions. We’ll be riding it out and providing you all with the best content online. Props to Mark Woodley for making it easy.