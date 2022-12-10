Mark Wahlberg Makes Surprise Appearance At Army-Navy Game, Mans T-Shirt Cannon, Mugs With Midshipmen

The Army-Navy Game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports, but it’s not typically an event that draws A-list celebrities like a Lakers or Rams showdown out in L.A.

But roughly 30 minutes before the 2022 game kicked off, Mark Wahlberg arrived at Lincoln Financial Field to take in Saturday’s action.

Wahlberg clearly wanted to feel the entire experience and leaped into the crowd of midshipmen. It’s not hard to see how pumped they are. And while it’s unclear who the actor is pulling for, NAVY fans will be thrilled to see him on their side.

The Navy Midshipmen are excited to see @markwahlberg in the house!#ArmyNavy #PHLSports pic.twitter.com/2Jjnv4zXtC — discoverPHL (@discoverPHL) December 10, 2022 Mark Wahlberg surprises Midshipmen ahead of the 2022 Army Navy game

Wahlberg’s pregame antics didn’t stop there. In fairness, he then headed over to the Army side to man the cannon. Well, the shirt cannon, but still.

Mark Wahlberg goes full mortar-man for Army but jumps into the trenches for Navy pic.twitter.com/YQSmcx7mIF — Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) December 10, 2022 Mark Wahlberg mans the shirt cannon in the Army Navy game

Mark Wahlberg Longtime Supporter Of Military

The world renown actor had to play a soldier in the 2013 box office hit Lone Survivor, that was ironically based on a group of NAVY SEALs on a heroic mission against Taliban forces.

The film inspired Wahlberg to get more involved with military efforts with the Wounded Warrior project being at the forefront.

According to the charity’s website, the actor took time to travel to Iraq and Afghanistan to thank our troops for their brave service to our country shortly after production of the film wrapped up.

“I believe that saying thank you is not enough,” Wahlberg said.

In recognition of his outstanding commitment to helping the US military, he received the Bob Hope Award from the Medal of Honor Society. Today, he is an active supporter of our veteran charity efforts at the Wounded Warrior Project and was a recipient of the James Gandolfini Award in 2015 for portraying similar renowned characteristics as Mr. Gandolfini and for truly living the WWP mission to honor and empower wounded warriors.

It’s clear the A-list actor was a huge hit with both sides and now he can check off taking in an Army Navy game off his bucket list.