Navy Will Sink Army On Saturday

Navy vs. Army, 3:00 ET

This game takes place every year and over the past 20 years, the matchup has been dominated by Navy, though more recently, Army has taken the upper hand winning four of the past six games. Over the past six years, half of the games have gone over 30 points, despite people instantly thinking the under is the only way to look in the game. Each year is different, of course, so lets take a look at the teams and what we should play in this one.

Navy comes into the game with a 4-7 record and have lost three of their past five games. They did have a very promising win against UCF in their last game, winning 17-14 on the road against their ranked opponent. We know what Navy’s plan is going to be – run the ball as much as possible. They actually have a chance to get it going against an Army team that is allowing 193.5 rushing yards per game. If it comes down to needing to get passing yards as well, I think I’d lean on Navy being more successful than Army. It is supposed to be a fairly decent day in Philadelphia, where this game takes place, so my expectation is that Navy shouldn’t have much to worry about on offense or defense.

Army is coming into this one at just 5-6 but they’ve won three of their past five games, including winning the past two games. Both of those wins were against decent enough teams and they won them in very convincing fashion. If we look at a comparable game, the one against Air Force, they lost the game 13-7. I am very concerned they won’t be able to stop the Navy rush attack. However, Navy has a rush defense that allows just 85.6 rushing yards per game to opponents. Even though Army gains over 300 running yards per game, I think they struggle against Navy’s defense in this one.

I’d lean toward the over in this game. If I do play it, I probably will put it in a parlay or a sprinkle alone. My play is on Navy -2.5. I think they are the better team and can do more to stop an opponent’s rushing attack. As I mentioned, I also trust them to complete passes when needed. Both lost to Air Force, but I think Navy also played a better game against them which helps me with thinking they can take this one.

