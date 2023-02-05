Mark Sanchez Jokes That Tom Brady ‘Ruins Everything’ For Him

Videos by OutKick

Mark Sanchez worries that retired G.O.A.T. Tom Brady may soon be stealing his thunder.

Now that Brady has decided to hang his cleats up after 23 seasons, a new career as a football analyst awaits him at FOX.

Having intimidated Sanchez in the AFC East for several years, Brady is giving Sanchez PTSD as he joins the ex-Jets QB at the FOX network. Sanchez moved from ESPN to FOX in 2021, joining the network as a color analyst.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Sanchez joked that Brady is always “ruining everything” for him. Which may have something to do with Brady’s innate push for excellence.

“I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez told Patrick, responding to Brady’s decision to retire and go into broadcasting.

“I get drafted to the guy’s division. Now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy,” he added.

Brady’s debut at FOX has been highly anticipated as he looks to join Kevin Burkhardt as a color commentator. During the regular season, rumors flew around that the network was priming Brady to potentially call the upcoming Super Bowl in Arizona from the booth with Burkhardt.

Instead, Burkhardt will be teaming up with former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. But it won’t be long before TB12 starts climbing the depth chart at FOX.

“Hopefully, he doesn’t get too annoyed with the hazing we put them through as rookies here at Fox. Hopefully, it doesn’t get too annoying for him,” Sanchez said.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)