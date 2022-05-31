Greg Olsen to Call Super Bowl with Kevin Burkhardt for Fox

Tuesday, Fox Sports named Greg Olsen its lead NFL analyst for the 2022-23 season.

Olsen will call Super Bowl LVII in the booth with play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.

Burkhardt and Olsen replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, both of whom left for ESPN this offseason.

The lead NFL booths this year are as follows:

Fox: Burkhardt and Olsen.

ESPN/ABC: Buck and Aikman.

NBC: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

Amazon: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

CBS: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Rank them as you may.

Burkhardt and Olsen have chemistry in the booth, having called the NFL together last season. Though this is Burkhardt’s first year calling the Super Bowl for Fox nationally, he has previously called three Super Bowls for an international feed. He’s a pro.

Long-term, however, Tom Brady will serve as Burkhardt’s partner on Fox’s A-team broadcasts. This month, Fox announced that Brady will take over as lead NFL analyst after he retires — assuming Brady does one day, actually, retire.

But for at least this season, it will be Burkhardt and Olsen on the top Sunday afternoon games, the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl in Arizona.

“We’re thrilled to have this team steward our industry leading and award-winning coverage as we embark on our 29th NFL season, highlighted by our 10th Super Bowl,” says FOX Sports President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer Brad Zager.

“Last season, Kevin and Greg showed viewers their undeniable chemistry and ability to call football at an elite level. We can’t wait for fans to see what they’re going to bring to AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK, the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVII.”

Prediction: Burkhardt and Olsen on the call for the Bills vs. Packers on February 12, 2023.