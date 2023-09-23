Mark Ingram Clobbers Cincinnati Bearcat, Dances On Its Grave By Doing The Worm

Videos by OutKick

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff co-host Mark Ingram announced his presence at the University of Cincinnati by absolutely clobbering the Bearcat and then dancing on his grave.

The show spent Saturday morning in Cincinnati, the home of Skyline Chili, William Howard Taft, and, of course, the Bearcats who took on the Oklahoma.

Before the game, the Big Noon Kickoff crew was having some fun running some plays for the crowd. On one, the Bearcat lined up against Ingram.

Now, I know this is the mascot way, but the Bearcat seemed a bit too cocky when he lined up against the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. That may have been mistake numero uno.

Ingram pulled a little move and broke free from the Bearcat then hoofed it to the endzone. He cut back and caught a pass from Matt Leinert who aired one out the length of the field (which was only like 30 feet, but still).

Ingram hauled it in, then lowered his shoulder and truck-sticked the Bearcat into the barrier arena football-style.

It’s good that fence was there. Otherwise, someone may have needed to call an Uber to retrieve the Bearcat from the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

Then, with the Bearcat writhing in agony (and possibly mulling over the possibility of transferring to a new school), Ingram threw down the worm.

What a sequence. Every mascot in the nation has been put on notice.

Ingram has only been a part of the Big Noon Kickoff crew for a few weeks. In that time he’s already putting together one heck of a highlight reel.

There was the time in Fort Worth ahead of the TCU-Colorado game when he showed up on horseback.

Here's Mark Ingram II arriving to the Big Noon Kickoff set on a horse pic.twitter.com/H2NZ3qFGhc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023

He also annihilated YouTuber Deestroying while demonstrating a tackling drill.

There are still plenty of weekends left in the college football season. so. expect to see Mark Ingram added to his broadcasting sizzle reel.

