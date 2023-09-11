Mark Ingram Destroys YouTuber In Hilarious Fashion During Tackling Drill

Videos by OutKick

Don’t attempt to tackle Mark Ingram if you want to remain healthy.

Ingram’s days of carving up NFL defenses are behind him, but that doesn’t mean the Alabama Heisman winner isn’t still capable of running through a brick wall.

YouTuber Deestroying attempted to tackle Mark Ingram during a drill for Big Noon Kickoff on Friday, and it went about as well as you’d expect.

Deestroying (real name Donald De La Haye) got jacked up and immediately hit the ground. Check out the hilarious moment below.

For those of you who don’t know, Deestroying isn’t a random guy who is some scrub off the street. He famously chose to step away from UCF because the NCAA wouldn’t allow him to make money off his YouTube videos several years ago.

The man is a former D1 athlete and even had a short stint in the CFL. He’s more athletic than most people walking around.

Still didn’t matter. The man simply didn’t have a chance against Mark Ingram. That’s the difference between a Heisman winning running back and just about everyone else.

Mark Ingram lowered the boom, and there wasn’t a force on Earth capable of keeping Deestroying on his feet.

Welcome to the show, Mr. YouTuber. Turns out even retired NFL stars are more than capable of still putting a hurt on people.

Ingram, who is on Big Noon Kickoff, looks like he still might be able to throw on the pads and knock some guys around. You simply love to see it.