Mark Hubbard Attempts ‘No-Look’ Putt At PGA Championship, But Misses

Videos by OutKick

Mark Hubbard hasn’t had the best week in Rochester, N.Y. He made the cut at the PGA Championship, so he had a better week than many. But the wheels fells off for him Saturday, shooting a nine-over 79.

He made the cut right on the line, so Saturday’s disaster dropped him to +14 for the tournament, and put him in dead-last place entering Sunday.

But, not wanting to let the poor showing dampen his spirits, Hubbard had some fun during Sunday’s relatively meaningless round.

Mark Hubbard of The United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

He attempted to hit a “no-look” putt. Which, honestly, is pretty cool. Unfortunately, though, he did not make the putt. Takes a little bit of the steam out of it, but fun nonetheless.

So, I have a few thoughts.

The first is that I love the effort. Why not have some fun? And, if he makes it, he becomes a great story.

The second is that I love the putt he attempted it on. This was not some straight putt from short range. No, Hubbard went with no-look on a putt that had a TON of break in it.

Unfortunately, he didn’t make the putt. That takes a lot of the coolness out of it. But, the effort was there.

Fortunately for Hubbard, though, he did not finish in last place (among those who made the cut). Kazuki Higa, who actually held the lead for a little while Thursday, shot rounds of 77 and 78 on Saturday and Sunday.

Those rounds added to his Thursday 72 and Friday 73, equal exactly 300 shots for the PGA Championship, which puts him at +20 for the tournament.

Mark Hubbard narrowly edged out Higa, hitting 298 shots for the tournament. Not the results either man was looking for when they entered the PGA Championship, but making the cut at a major is still an accomplishment.