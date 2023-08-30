Mark Cuban Will Trade Players Who Smoke Too Much Weed

Videos by OutKick

Don’t bring too much weed around Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban if you want to stay on the roster.

The NBA has become increasingly lenient on marijuana over the past several years and officially agreed to stop testing for it in the latest CBA.

The days of weed impacting whether or not an NBA player is in trouble with the league are officially over. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t impact your status on the team if you can’t put down the joint.

Mark Cuban doesn’t tolerate players smoking impacting teammates.

In fact, Cuban has already shown guys the exit for being being a pothead and having it impact young guys.

“No lie, I’ve traded guys because they smoke too much,” Cuban said on the “Pat Bev Podcast.” The issue? It can have an influence on the young guys.

“You don’t want them going down that road. I mean, everyone smokes right. It’s not about that, but there’s smoking, how powerful the shit you’re doing is and then there’s how much you do. If you get past that level and there’s a chance you might drag someone with you, you gotta look at the bigger picture. That’s just not the culture,” The Mavericks owner further explained when talking about how a guy’s marijuana consumption impacting others will get him axed.

Is Cuban’s stance fair or foul?

It’s hard to argue with the basic logic of Cuban’s argument. Do you really want a guy in the locker room who is getting everyone high around the clock?

Probably not. We all enjoy a good time and we all have our vices. For me, I prefer a bunch of iced down beers and a day of college football.

Other people might enjoy smoking weed until they can’t keep their eyes open. Not judging. Just stating facts. If you do it in your house and don’t cause issues, it’s probably not going to be a problem with the team.

However, if every rookie on the squad has bloodshot eyes around the clock because he’s smoking like it’s going out of style, then Mark Cuban is going to cut you loose if you’re the one leading the smoke circles.

You’ll be puff, puff, passing your way right out of Dallas.

As Cuban said, everyone smokes in the NBA (going to need a fact check on that), and that’s just the way it is. If you can’t keep it under control, then you’ll be looking at the exit sign. The league might not punish you, but that doesn’t mean an owner can’t. Welcome to being an adult.