NBA Has Made It Okay For Players To Smoke Weed

Videos by OutKick

Stoners of the NBA rejoice!

Under a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NBA will no longer test for marijuana, The Athletic reported.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced the new CBA on Saturday, but it still needs to be ratified before it becomes official.

If ratified, the seven-year deal would include a stipulation that marijuana will be removed from the drug testing program and NBA players will no longer be penalized for its use.

Since day one, the goal of the NBPA in this negotiation was to protect our players, enrich their lives on and off the court, and establish a framework that recognizes our players as true partners with the governors in both the NBA and the business world at large! https://t.co/cZsXJgHw9R — Tamika Tremaglio (@tamikaNBPA) April 1, 2023

“Since day one, the goal of the NBPA in this negotiation was to protect our players, enrich their lives on and off the court, and establish a framework that recognizes our players as true partners with the governors in both the NBA and the business world at large!” NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said in a tweet.

The NBA suspended its random testing for marijuana during the pandemic in 2020, and extended that policy through the 2021-22 season.

At the time, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league would instead “focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse.”

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

And it’s high time, too. No pun intended.

Some NBA athletes — including Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Allen Iverson — have been vocal about their own weed use and advocated for cannabis legalization.

The medicinal value of marijuana is undisputed. And many believe it’s safer than the powerful narcotics teams give players for pain.

The question now becomes: When will the NFL follow suit?