Mark Cuban Shockingly Sells Dallas Mavericks Majority Stake; Is He Having A Crisis?

Is Mark Cuban having a crisis?

In a shocking announcement that dropped Tuesday, Cuban — longtime owner of the Dallas Mavericks and face of the franchise — is selling his majority stake in the team for a reported $3.5 billion price tag, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

End of an Era?

As part of the deal, Cuban retains a minority stake in the Mavs and will remain as head of basketball operations.

Earlier this week, Cuban announced he was departing from the hit show “Shark Tank” after 16 seasons.

What does the notorious owner have up his sleeve? The most surprising twist in this news bomb may be Miriam Adelson’s involvement.

Miriam (who’s purchasing the team from Cuban) and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, were HUGE Donald Trump supporters; a unique twist for the typically lib Cuban, who’s gone out of his way to beef with OutKick’s very own Clay Travis over opposing views.

Not even Mark Cuban will let silly politics get in the way of real cash.

PHOENIX – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban looks on during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 19, 2022. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 107-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban Leaving Dallas After Two Storied Decades

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, Cuban shared upcoming plans to develop a casino in partnership with Las Vegas Sands Corp., which Adelson owns.

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban said. “That’s the mission.”

Cuban’s departure will be a major shakeup to the team — first purchased by the billionaire investor for $285 million in 2000. The 65-year-old’s eccentric personality off the court fueled a skyrocketing celebrity in the NBA who’s now seemingly out on the vision of owning the Mavs.

Dallas suffered a disappointing season in 2022 but largely upheld its status as a powerhouse organization. Not long ago, Dirk Nowitzki and the 2011 Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat in the Finals to ascend to the top of the Association.

As the NBA struggles to regain viewership after an all-time plunge in 2020, perhaps Cuban is exiting at the right time.

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

