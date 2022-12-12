Mark Cuban Calls Out Mavericks Amid Brutal Free-Throw Struggles

The Dallas Mavericks are 13-13 on the year and currently sit 10th in the Western Conference. While it’s still early in the season and the Mavericks have plenty of time to consistently start winning games, that’s not going to happen if they don’t improve their numbers from the free-throw line. You know it, I know it, and team owner Mark Cuban certainly knows it.

The Mavericks average the fifth most free-throw attempts per game (25.4) in the NBA but are not taking advantage of getting to the charity stripe seeing as how they rank 29th in the league in free-throw percentage (72.3%).

Only the Memphis Grizzlies are worse as they’re shooting an abysmal 69.8% from the free-throw line.

Cuban seems to have officially hit the point of frustration when it comes to Dallas’ free-throw struggles.

“Literally, we’d probably have five more wins if we could shoot free throws,” Cuban told the Dallas Morning News. “Easily. “It’s just the way it goes. We went through the same things early last year and for whatever reason it’s been an Achilles heel.”

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have been horrible from the free-throw line this season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cuban has every right to be frustrated with his team, especially given the fact that these comments came after Dallas went 10-for-24 from the free-throw line in a one-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks the night prior.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavs in free-throw attempts per contest but is shooting just 71.1% from the line so far this season.

While numbers don’t lie and a loss is a loss, Cuban is somehow taking positives away from his team’s woeful performance from the free-throw line.

“The good news is we pretty much whipped their ass if we’d have made our free throws,” Cuban said of the Bucks game. “And we’ve beaten the top teams in the league in the last 10 days. So as bad as it is, and as bad as I felt for our guys missing them, there’s a lot of positive takeaways.”

Dallas’ free-throw numbers will be worth keeping an eye on from this point forward.