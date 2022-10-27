Mark Cuban Finally Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ In Predicting The NFL Was Headed Towards ‘Implosion’

Mark Cuban is a very smart man, you don’t just become a multi-billionaire without having it together between the ears. But, even smart billionaires are wrong sometimes, and wow was Cuban wrong when he predicted the NFL was headed for an “implosion.”
Cuban’s prediction of an NFL implosion came back in 2014 and it was based on the idea that the league was getting too greedy, specifically with its TV deals. The NFL had just struck a deal with NFL Network to broadcast games on Thursday night, which Cuban saw as oversaturation.
“I think the NFL is 10 years away from an implosion,” Cuban explained eight years ago. “I’m just telling you, pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. And they’re getting hoggy. Just watch. Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. When you try to take it too far, people turn the other way.”
“They’re trying to take over every night of TV…”It’s all football. At some point, the people get sick of it.”
Cuban was obviously wrong in his prediction, and when asked about it at an Axio conference earlier this week, he admitted as much.
What Cuban failed to remember is that the NFL is king and will always be king in the United States.
The NFL could play a game every night of the week and fans would not complain for one second.
It’s worth remembering that Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks and when the Mavs or any other NBA team directly compete with an NFL game they’re going to lose that broadcast war 100 times out of 100.
