Mark Cuban Says Big Pimp Bill Gates Stole His Girls At A Vegas Bar Back In The Day

Based on the photographic evidence left behind by Bill Gates in the 1980s, it would be easy to assume the nerd had zero game and couldn’t hold his own in a bar, let alone even hang out in a bar, but billionaire Mark Cuban says differently.

Appearing on the “Full Send” podcast, Cuban told the story of Gates not only hanging out at a Las Vegas bar during a COMDEX — once the largest computer trade show in the world — convention, but the huge nerd even stole Cuban’s party girls.

“I had started my company — I was like 26, 27 and I just thought I was a badass,” Cuban said on the podcast. “I’m hanging with these girls and this was right when Microsoft had gone public. One day, no one knows who Bill Gates is, the next day, he’s the king of tech.”

Microsoft went public March 13, 1986, and thanks to a Microsoft investment calculator, we know that if you invested $1,000 that day, you’d now have 10,000 shares of the company and a value of $2,553,900.

You have to assume Big Pimp Bill walked up to Cuban’s babes and offered them stock to come hang at the huge nerd table.

Cuban assumes he was worth maybe a million dollars at the time. On the other hand, Gates hit a net worth of $350 million in 1986. This nerd flat out taught Cuban a huge lesson in how money works that night.

“I’m buying these girls drinks and doing shots and everything and they’re like, ‘I’ve got to go to the bathroom’ — I think for real,” Cuban recalled. “And then they don’t come back and I’m like, what the f—? And then my buddy says, ‘Yo, you know who Bill Gates is?’ Bill Gates took my girls!”

Gates eventually gave up (or not) on his Big Pimpin’ days when he married Melinda French in 1994. The two divorced in 2021 and French told CBS that she made it “clear” that she “did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Melinda says she met with Epstein once.

“I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” she told CBS. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. My heart breaks for these young women.”

In response to her charge, Bill Gates said during an interview that he “should have followed [Melinda’s advice] sooner than I did.”