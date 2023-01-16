Mark Cuban Calls Luka Doncic Mural ‘Disrespectful’ In Leaked Email

With the Dallas Mavericks playing in the Western Conference Finals a year ago, expectations were high heading into the new season, but they haven’t come close to meeting them thus far. The Mavs are just four games over .500 through 44 games this season. And outside of Luka Doncic, the team hasn’t shown much life.

It’s no secret that without Doncic this Mavericks team would be in shambles, just like any other team with a superstar on the roster. Nevertheless, Dallas fans are growing impatient with just how much of the load Doncic is having to carry this season, and Mavs owner Mark Cuban isn’t exactly thrilled with the restlessness of the fans.

A mural done by Mavericks fan Preston Pannek recently popped up in Dallas showing Doncic surrounded by his standout stat lines so far this season. He’s also holding a sign that reads ‘Please Send Help,’ which Cuban was not a fan of.

A Luka Doncic mural has appeared in Dallas…



(via thehouseofpannek/IG) pic.twitter.com/SpJk5Wc78j — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 14, 2023

According to leaked emails obtained by the Dallas Observer, Cuban described the mural as “disrespectful.”

“But it’s your choice to do what you want,” the email reportedly said. “If that’s the way you want to be a fan, go for it.”

As for Pannek, the muralist, he just wants to see his team’s superstar get a little help every once and a while.

“We have arguably the best basketball player in the world and we can’t attract a free agent here, and he’s doing a ridiculous amount of work, and it’s gonna wear him down because we can’t get him any help.”

“Luka deserves a sidekick,” Pannek said. “Bojan Bogdanović would be an awesome pair. They complement each other really well. We need another offensive scorer who can give Luka some help. He can’t just play every minute of every game.”

Pannek isn’t wrong, Doncic does deserve some help on the hardwood, and adding a piece like Bogdanovic could help this Mavs team take a much-needed step forward.

In the meantime, Doncic is putting up MVP-quality numbers averaging just shy of 34 points per game to go along with nine rebounds and 8.8 assists.