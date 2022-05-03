Mario Cristobal’s New $7.9 Million Miami Mansion Is Rather Nice

Mario Cristobal has not only upgraded in the financial department after reportedly signing a massive $80 million contract to become the new University of Miami head football coach, but he also upgraded his living arrangements from his past life in Oregon.

According to property records, The U coach is the new owner of a $7.9 million Coral Gables mansion boasting six bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread out over nearly 9,000 sq. ft. of living space and that’s before you start talking about the pool house with a game room and a gym.

In Oregon, Cristobal left behind a rather basic 5,000 sq. ft. house with a nice pool.

Life has definitely changed for the new ball coach who is now working on a 10-year contract that will pay that incredible $80 million over that period. Let’s just say the 51-year-old Cristobal will be just fine when recruits stop over to talk ball.

From the seller’s realtor:

This Ponce-Davis Mediterranean estate is nestled on a 1-acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street with grand oak trees and exotic flora that encapsulate the property. Influenced by traditional Old-World designs, residents are immediately greeted by a romantic courtyard lined with lamp post-lit columns and led into a palatial foyer that’s gilded in light marble flooring and bright, tall ceilings.

A spacious chef’s kitchen with luxury accouterments and a large center island makes for an idyllic destination to entertain, featuring a breakfast nook for daily gatherings. However, the highlight of the property is its expansive backyard, featuring a gourmet summer kitchen, covered dining area, and sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Extra features: game room and full gym with access to indoor-outdoor living.

Let’s cut to the chase on this house: This is all about seclusion. Mario has a nice lot with a bunch of trees that will come in handy during those offseason pool sessions.

Cristobal’s new house is 2.2 miles south of Alex Rodriguez Park where The U plays baseball. If you know the area, you know Whole Foods is right there. So is Publix. Petco is an easy walk for Mario. Shake Shack is a nice walk. Costco is a little further away at 10 miles, but that’s still not terrible even though traffic will be disgusting for those massive toilet paper pack runs.

It’s not a bad time to be a college football coach. Take a look at what those new contracts buy these days.