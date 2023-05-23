Marcus Smart Sends Warning To Heat Ahead Of Game 4, Rightfully Gets Torched On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Celtics are down 0-3 in the Eastern Conference finals and have been outscored by the Miami Heat by a combined 39 points in the series, but that isn’t stopping Marcus Smart from sending Miami a message ahead of Game 4.

Speaking Tuesday afternoon, Smart decided to say “don’t let us get one.”

Marcus Smart: “Don’t let us get one.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 23, 2023

While Celtics fans may appreciate Smart having confidence in his team’s ability to come back in the series, he may have wanted to keep the message to himself.

The Heat certainly didn’t need any more bulletin board material to finish off this series, but Smart’s words only add to Miami’s fuel.

On top of that, the only way this isn’t a lose-lose situation for Smart is if Boston actually does pull off the comeback to win the series.

Even if Boston wins Game 4 the C’s would still have their backs against the wall inside a deep hole nobody expects them to climb out of. Smart will still look foolish if the Celtics force a Game 5.

Smart riled up folks on Twitter who hilariously roasted him and his message:

Twitter is gonna be hilarious if the Celtics lose tonight https://t.co/Kk08PS1Upw — B (@only1_branton) May 23, 2023

Jimmy Butler already figuring out how to incorporate this tonight when the Heat are up 20 https://t.co/Tvi8YYPPIV pic.twitter.com/CBeGN1aMPw — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) May 23, 2023

LMAOOOO he gonna regret this. https://t.co/PyWLqnmfCg — 𓃶¹𝕁𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪 (@JudusMaximus) May 23, 2023

The Heat and Celtics tip off in Miami at 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday night. Keep an eye on Marcus Smart, who will surely come out firing after these words, but only time will tell if he looks foolish (he will) or not.